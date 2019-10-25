Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 6,139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,238 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM remained flat at $$81.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,278. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

