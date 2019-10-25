Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,093 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,827 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.74. 35,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,437. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

