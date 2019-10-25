Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 18,121 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 596,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,388. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

