Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

COP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 1,562,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

