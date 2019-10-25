Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

