Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,055. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

