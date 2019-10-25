Strs Ohio Sells 19,102 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 37,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,261. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

