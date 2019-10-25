Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,777. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

