Strs Ohio Purchases 1,659 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

