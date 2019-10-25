Strs Ohio Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 269,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,361. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

