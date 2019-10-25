Strs Ohio Acquires 76,187 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,187 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.26. 19,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,414. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

