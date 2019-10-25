Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $272,079.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Ethfinex, Binance and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00218603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.01523268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Coinone, BitForex, Binance, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

