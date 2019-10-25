STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Down 2.9%

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.41, approximately 553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

