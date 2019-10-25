Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.26. 42,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.