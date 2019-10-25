STPT (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $439,001.00

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $439,001.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STPT has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00218603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.01523268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

