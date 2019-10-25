Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,477 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 242,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,631. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

