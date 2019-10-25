Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 117.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 504,138 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 226,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.