Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.25. 1,156,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

