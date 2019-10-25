Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Edison International Put Options (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,044% compared to the average volume of 1,226 put options.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Edison International by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Edison International by 220.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 189.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

