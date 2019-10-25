STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,916. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

