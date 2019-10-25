STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 1432499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,493 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,907 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

