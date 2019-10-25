Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,365,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 111,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

