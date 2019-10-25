Sterling Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UNH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.52. 1,209,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,027. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

