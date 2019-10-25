Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,717 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 386,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,800. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.