Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.65. The company had a trading volume of 251,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,594. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,560,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,610 shares of company stock worth $25,471,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

