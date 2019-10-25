Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.59 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,861. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

