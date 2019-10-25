Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 303.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 630,652 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 226.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 343,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 146,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.