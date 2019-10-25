State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 307,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 125.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $53,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,072 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 63,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.