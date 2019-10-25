State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $42.31 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Infosys were worth $42,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 31.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,994,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Infosys stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 8,784,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,821,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

