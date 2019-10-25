State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,077. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

