State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,363. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

