State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,411 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 196.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after acquiring an additional 918,607 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 903,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,398,000 after acquiring an additional 608,069 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 189,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,432. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

