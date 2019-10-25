State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.73 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

