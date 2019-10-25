State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.