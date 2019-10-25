State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after purchasing an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.48. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $442.15. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 470.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.