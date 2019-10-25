State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

TDG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.10. 64,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,330. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

