Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $89.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. 5,232,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

