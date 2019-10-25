Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Chairman Sells $73,948.70 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $73,948.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 652,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,381,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

