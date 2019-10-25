St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,194 ($15.60) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,131.80 ($14.79).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,153 ($15.07). The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 971.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

