Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 661.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 7,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $56.29.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

