Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,353,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 478,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 163,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,344. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

