Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 328.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,818. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

