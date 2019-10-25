Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,915. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

