Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Docusign by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $235,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,675. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Docusign’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

