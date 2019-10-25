SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 902,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 282,601 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $48.75.

The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,217.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,612.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 96,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

