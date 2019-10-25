SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 902,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 282,601 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $48.75.
The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 96,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.