SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $2,815,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,217.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $1,125,612.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.