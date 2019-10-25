Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,085 shares of company stock worth $2,588,693. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprint by 7,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $6.28 on Friday. Sprint has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

