Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 37,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

