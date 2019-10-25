Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:SRLP remained flat at $$17.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. The company has a market cap of $404.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $662.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

