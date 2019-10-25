SPINDLE Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $585,642.00 and $13,398.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00799733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00165158 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005443 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00081364 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003469 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

